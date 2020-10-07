Full introduction of traffic light system essential - Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus has said the complete adoption of the EU traffic light system for air travel is essential to save the industry which has been decimated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline's CEO Sean Doyle spoke at the Oireachtas Transport Committee this morning to outline the measures needed to restore air travel and connectivity.

Mr Doyle said Ireland was "in the unfortunate position of having the most restrictive travel policy in Europe, but also having done the least to support the aviation sector thus far."

Aer Lingus said the traffic light system which grades different countries green, orange or red based on the spread of the virus would allow the resumption of flights between European countries.

Mr Doyle said he was concerned that the country may not adopt the system "in full."

"To be absolutely clear, the proposed approach recommends that no travel restrictions should be applied to passengers from ‘Green’ and ‘Orange’ coded areas and countries. That means there would be no advice to restrict movements or quarantine on arrival," he said.

"For passengers coming from ‘high-risk’ or ‘Red’ areas or countries, the European Commission specifically proposes that quarantine/movement restrictions are replaced by the introduction of a testing regime for passengers."

"That is what alignment with the European Commission’s proposal means. And that alignment needs to be complete if the adoption of the ‘Traffic Light System’ is to make a meaningful contribution to increasing the level of safe international travel."

Aer Lingus is also calling for "the urgent development and implementation of a rapid testing regime to facilitate an increase in the level of safe international travel."

Ryanair is due to address the meeting along with the operators of Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports later this evening.