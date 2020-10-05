More than 400 businesses sign letter to Taoiseach expressing concerns over handling of Covid-19 restrictions

More than 400 individual businesses and 12 Trade Associations have written to the Taoiseach this morning expressing concern over the Government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic which they feel “is centred on restricting economic activity to a much greater extent than any other country in Europe.”

The open letter from hoteliers, publicans, restaurateurs and others in the hospitality and "experience" industries argue that their businesses are being “constrained disproportionally” and are facing tougher restrictions than their European neighbours.

“The current Irish approach risks not just short term, but long-lasting and irreparable damage to the economy and Irish society,” the letter states.

The letter is co-signed by the country’s largest business representative body, IBEC alongside the Irish Hotels Federation, the Restaurants Association of Ireland, the Event Industry Association of Ireland, the Licenced Vintners Association and the Vintners Federation of Ireland.

Signatories also include Aramark, Coca-Cola, daa, Dalata Hotel Group, Diageo, Heinken Ireland, Irish Distillers, The Marker Hotel, Tifco Hotel Group, Adare Manor and the Gleneage Group among a host of other prominent Irish businesses.

The open letter urges the Government to look to countries that have managed to keep their experience economy sector open while at the same time taking “clear and targeted approaches” to controlling the spread of the virus. It asks for much greater engagement and coordination with the industries most impacted by the current restrictions and calls for more supports for the sectors most impacted by COVID and the government's restrictions.

“The hospitality and experience sector are regulated environments and have proven to be responsible players throughout the crisis. The sector, which is vital to the Irish economy, can play a crucial role in the economic recovery which will follow this pandemic, as it did during the recovery of the last economic crisis, when it accounted for one in every seven jobs created. Regrettably, this recovery will not be the case if many of these businesses are forced to permanently shut their doors,” the letter states.

In total, the “experience sector” contributes €4.5 billion in wages, salaries and employment taxes every year. More than 330,000 people are either employed directly or supported directly by demand from the sector.