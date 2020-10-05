The rising rate of Covid-19 and the threat of a Level 3 lockdown is of considerable concern to all business owners in Cork, but the hospitality industry is taking an "unbalanced hit", those in the industry say.

Mike Ryan who runs five restaurants in Limerick and Cork, said the industry is anticipating additional restrictions for the sector.

“I went into work last Monday and I had to sit down and make the list, once again, who's staying and who's going, if we go into lockdown,” he said.

“I had to do that months ago and it was heartbreaking. Thankfully I got back most of the guys that wanted to come back. But I don't know what's going to happen this time around.”

Mr Ryan said he believes the industry is being targeted unfairly when it comes to coronavirus restrictions.

“There is no legislation to close down meat factories, they're not even looking at that. But there is legislation to close down bars and restaurants.”

“At the end of the day, we know the virus mixes when people mix. But if people are in more controlled environments like a restaurant or a bar… it's been proven that there's not a major transfer unless something breaks down.”

“An industry that’s only been shown to have 5 per cent of cases worldwide is the industry that has been shut down and basically, more or less, ground to a halt.”

“We’re taking an unbalanced hit,” he said.

Aidan Duke & Bonnie Meehan outside Dukes coffee Company on Careys Lane.

“That whole culture of blame and finger-pointing, that's exactly what's not needed," Cork cafe owner Aidan Duke said.

Mr Duke, who runs Duke’s Coffee in City Gate Mahon and Careys Lane, said singling out hospitality is almost a knee-jerk reaction.

“Of course hospitality will have its share of cases, retail will have its share of cases, and the factories and pharma.. all of these have had cases. But when it’s in hospitality there seems to be a negative connotation to it.”

Mr Duke said his cafe has been open since late June with "no cases and no incidents."

"For the most part, people are very compliant and in and out in under an hour. It’s a safe environment. It’s not foolproof, nothing is, but if we’re living with this virus, you can’t treat one sector differently to other sectors. It’s just unfair.”

Philip Gillivan believes it's easy to point the finger at pubs. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Philip Gillivan of Shelbourne Bar said he believed the industry is "easy cannon fodder" for blame.

"Everybody's getting a bit angry and pointing the finger," he said, "it's easy to point the finger at the pubs, but it’s a bit unfair at times."

He said it's "a very difficult time" to be in the industry and commented on how deflating it is to continually see the hospitality industry "getting slated."

“I'd be very happy to stand over what we do in our business and say we're doing the best we can, and the staff are doing the best they can."