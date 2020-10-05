'Surprising, unexplainable and economically unreasonable' - industry bodies demand evidence underpinning NPHET recommendation

The recommendation that Ireland moves to Level 5 restrictions has been met with shock and anger by industry bodies, with many urging the government not to accept the recommendation and demanding the evidence underpinning NPHET recommendations be released.

The CEO of country’s largest business representative body, IBEC, said it is “intolerable” that six months after the first lockdown “we are still receiving both vague and changing criteria to advance such serious restrictions.”

“Given the seriousness of the NPHET recommendation for our economy and society, the Government’s Senior Officials Group must seek, review and publish the evidence that is underpinning these recommendations,” he said.

Retail Ireland Director Arnold Dillion echoed these concerns stating “no evidence has been presented that retail settings are a significant cause of Covid transmission.”

He said the sector has “clearly demonstrated” how the threat of Covid through targeted restrictions, while also sustaining economic activity, can be managed.

“A rigorous risk assessment, which incorporates economic and social considerations, must be carried out before any new restrictions are introduced,” he said, adding that any move to close significant swathes of retail would have a devastating impact on thousands of businesses and jobs in the run up to the key Christmas trading period.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) described the recommendation by NPHET as “surprising, unexplainable and economically unreasonable.”

They are urging the government to dismiss NPHET’s request to move the country to Level 5 restrictions, which would mean restaurants could only operate takeaway or delivery services.

Adrian Cummins CEO of the RAI said: "Government must decide if Ireland can live with Covid as outlined in the plan to tackle the virus or will they plunge the country into an economic lockdown as requested by NPHET."

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Mr Cumminss said the RAI have asked for “the international evidence that our industry is the cause of the transmission.” “We haven’t seen that evidence,” he said.

Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Eamon Ryan are currently meeting Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to discuss the recommendation before the Cabinet decides whether to implement the advice.