Pent-up demand led to a surge in new car registrations in September

New car registrations in September increased more than 66 when compared to September 2019 new figures show.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) said 5,685 new vehicles were registered in the month compared to 3,418 last year.

It was the first month this year to see an increase for new vehicle registrations, which the industry is attributing to catch up from the previous eight months of declining sales.

Despite the September surge, total registrations year to date remain down 25.8% (84,535) on the same period last year (113,945).

Used car imports for September (9,522) have seen a decrease of 6.8% on September 2019 (10,221). While year to date imports are down 40.3% (49,190) on 2019 (82,435).

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said year to date sees a reduction for the fourth consecutive year leaving new car sales at "recessionary levels".

He reiterated their call for a reduction in Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT) in the upcoming Budget. "A reduction in VRT would protect the 40,000 people employed in the Industry, sustain business, stimulate new car sales while helping to decrease emissions from transport and protect Exchequer Revenues," he said.