Ireland has one of the highest remote working rates in Europe

Ireland has one of the highest remote working rates in Europe

The study found that people are using LinkedIn and Facebook to apply for jobs. File image.

Thursday, October 01, 2020 - 09:17 AM
Mairead Cleary

Almost half of all work in Ireland has been done from home since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, one of the highest rates in the EU.

New research by Eurofound shows 47% of work has been done remotely in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, a figure only exceeded by Belgium.

It was followed by Italy at 47%, Spain at 45% and France 43%. 

In Croatia, just 19% of work was conducted from home during the early stages of the pandemic. 

In total 22% of respondents working from reported difficulty concentrating on work because of family obligations, compared to 8% of those working in other locations.

Meanwhile, a separate report, published by recruitment software Occupop, found a significant surge in the number of job applications and hires across a number of sectors between January 2019 and August 2020.

Application for jobs in the food processing industry increased by 188%, construction sectors rose by 94% and the healthcare sector saw a 94% increase in applications.

The report identified a drop in applications in transport (-60%), hospitality (-33%) and marketing (-36%).

In addition, the study found that people are using social media sites to to apply for jobs. Job applications received through Facebook are up 7,267% and the number of applications coming fro LinkedIn is up by 1,475%.

The best months for hiring in Ireland were January and February of this year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. The worst months for hiring were July and August.

Read More

Annual electricity bills to rise by €90 a year

More in this section

54% of financial services firms want a 'cautionary' Budget 54% of financial services firms want a 'cautionary' Budget
Ireland's Apple escrow fund fell in value by almost €250m last year Ireland's Apple escrow fund fell in value by almost €250m last year
Coronavirus - Fri May 1, 2020 Irish residents spent more than €8 billion on foreign trips last year
#employmentjobswork from home

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices