Ireland has one of the highest remote working rates in Europe

Almost half of all work in Ireland has been done from home since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, one of the highest rates in the EU.

New research by Eurofound shows 47% of work has been done remotely in Ireland since the start of the pandemic, a figure only exceeded by Belgium.

It was followed by Italy at 47%, Spain at 45% and France 43%.

In Croatia, just 19% of work was conducted from home during the early stages of the pandemic.

In total 22% of respondents working from reported difficulty concentrating on work because of family obligations, compared to 8% of those working in other locations.

Meanwhile, a separate report, published by recruitment software Occupop, found a significant surge in the number of job applications and hires across a number of sectors between January 2019 and August 2020.

Application for jobs in the food processing industry increased by 188%, construction sectors rose by 94% and the healthcare sector saw a 94% increase in applications.

The report identified a drop in applications in transport (-60%), hospitality (-33%) and marketing (-36%).

In addition, the study found that people are using social media sites to to apply for jobs. Job applications received through Facebook are up 7,267% and the number of applications coming fro LinkedIn is up by 1,475%.

The best months for hiring in Ireland were January and February of this year before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country. The worst months for hiring were July and August.