100,000 jobs could be lost in Ireland's hospitality sector by years end, research suggests

Up to 100,000 jobs in Ireland's hospitality sector could disappear by the end of the year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

That's according to new research from DCU Business School.

The report, commissioned by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland, was presented to Government officials last week.

DCU Business School economist Anthony Foley, who helped conduct the research, says the losses would disproportionally affect 15- to 24-year-olds and female employees.

Speaking on Newstalk, he said: "Over 30% of the workers in the industry, before Covid, would have been under 25 years of age.

"As we know, the impact of Covid has been to particularly cause high rates of unemployment in the youth sector.

"It's also a majority female industry, so if you like its broad characteristics would be that it caters to a large extent to younger people, to part-time employment, as well as full-time, and it's majority-female."

Earlier this week, representatives of Ireland's hospitality sector voiced their frustration with the Government's moving on Dublin to level three of the 'Living with Covid' plan.

Under level three, only pubs that serve food and restaurants with outdoor facilities may be permitted to open. Sporting events are also prohibited.

All so-called 'wet pubs' outside of Dublin will be permitted to open their doors tomorrow.

The Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) accused the Government of “closing down swathes of businesses”.

LVA chief executive Donall O'Keefe said: “They are closing down swathes of businesses in Dublin, pushing thousands of people out of work and yet Nphet admits they don’t have any data to show where the infections are arising in Ireland."