UCC received around €90m towards the development of the Tyndall National Institute and Boole Library.
After donating $8 billion Chuck Feeney winds up Atlantic Philanthropies

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Chuck Feeney’s vision transformed the lives of thousands. Picture: Atlantic Philanthropies.

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 18:12 PM
Nicole Glennon

Irish-American billionaire Chuck Feeney’s philanthropic fund, Atlantic Philanthropies, has ceased operating this week, having gifted $8bn (€6.75m) since its founding in 1982.

Over the past 38 years, more than 25 countries have benefited from Feeney’s donations. 

Ireland was a significant beneficiary of Atlantic Philanthropies, having received $1.3bn in grants to promote development in the state and in particular to support educational institutions, heritage, and healthcare.

Both University College Cork (UCC) and University of Limerick (UL) benefited from Atlantic’s donations, with the total figure gifted to University of Limerick Foundation exceeding €170m.

UCC received around €90m in funding, which went towards the development of a number of key buildings on campus including Tyndall National Institute and Boole Library.

Atlantic also donated significant sums to Limerick’s Milford Community Care Centre and the Young Knocknaheeny project in Cork City's northside.

Mr Feeney said some years ago: “I see little reason to delay giving when so much good can be achieved through supporting worthwhile causes today."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Atlantic Philanthropies has had “a truly remarkable impact in Ireland over the past four decades”. 

“Chuck Feeney’s far-sighted vision, extraordinary generosity, and selfless leadership has transformed the lives of many thousands of Irish people, young and old alike.

 “On behalf of the Irish Government, I offer Chuck Feeney my sincere congratulations.”

uccul

