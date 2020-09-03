Outrage at latest guidelines requiring restaurants to keep records of what customers eat

Restaurants and pubs must keep a record of what substantial meals each customer orders under updated guidelines
The name and contact details of one person per party and the substantial meals ordered should be kept on file for 28 days. Picture: Helena Lopes/Pexels

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 16:42 PM
Nicole Glennon

Restaurants and pubs must keep a record of what food each customer orders under updated guidelines issued by Fáilte Ireland today.

The name and contact details of one person per party and the substantial meals ordered should be kept on file for 28 days.

The new guidelines come as the Dáil debates new powers for Gardai to shut down pubs and restaurants who are not complying with government regulations.

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins condemned the way the latest guidelines were communicated to this in the industry.

"The biggest issue is the way that things are being done. The lack of consultation. The sly announcements.” 

Mr Cummins said guidelines should not be “slid in” without prior consultation with trade bodies.

“That's not good business, that's not the way things should be done.” 

The CEO of the RAI which represents restaurants, cafés and gastropubs across the country said he received an email shortly before 11 am this morning altering him to the fact guidelines had been updated.

The email did not reference the latest amendment which requires businesses and services where intoxicating liquor is sold for consumption on the premises to keep a record of the substantial meals ordered.

“Normally, the government makes an announcement and the announcement is reflected in the guidelines. This doesn’t reflect what the government announced on August 18.

“This is new, nobody spoke about this until today.” Mr Cummins criticised the new guidelines saying it is an added administrative burden for business owners who are already under pressure.

“They are under enough pressure at the moment to keep the doors open, and now here's more."

A spokesperson for the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) described the latest development as “ridiculous.” 

“They were published on Wednesday without any advance consultation with the industry. 

"The first we heard about them was a 1 line email from Fáilte Ireland mid-Thursday morning,” they said.

“No thought has been put into the admin burden this is going to create. How is it going to help protect public health knowing what topping was on a customer’s pizza or what way their potatoes were cooked?” 

“We believe this a complete overreach. 1984 here we come.”

