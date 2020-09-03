Fianna Fáil TD says calling on Phil Hogan to resign damaged country's national interest

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste have been accused of damaging the country's national interest by calling on EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign.

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan says the two party leaders should have considered the consequences of their actions before calling for him to consider his position.

Ireland now looks likely to lose the key trade portfolio in a reshuffle of Commissioners.

Deputy O'Callaghan says the government did not think their strategy through.

"We need to look around corners. In politics, you need to be able to see 24 hours, 48 hours down the road.

"I think when we called upon him to consider his position, the necessary consequence of that was that we were telling the Commission that we didn't have confidence in him.

"I don't know Phil Hogan. I don't speak for him but I do think it was not in the country's national interest."