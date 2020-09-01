Kerry seminar will discuss the future of artificial intelligence

The RDI Hub building is named in honour of Irish-American John McCarthy who is considered one of the founding fathers of the discipline
The RDI Hub in Killorglin.

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 16:40 PM
Alan Healy

Experts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) will gather virtually this week to discuss how the constantly growing field can be harnessed for the benefit of society, through an event hosted by RDI Hub in Killorglin, Co Kerry.

The event is the inaugural two-day virtual summer school jointly hosted by RDI Hub, Adapt Research Centre, and Microsoft and runs Thursday and Friday.

The RDI Hub building is named in honour of Irish-American John McCarthy who is considered one of the founding fathers of the discipline of AI after he coined the term in the mid-1950s.

Through the event, thought leaders and experts in the field of AI will focus on how AI will change ways of working and its impact post-Covid-19. The inaugural event is aiming to create a community which will share best practice and foster the development of the conversation around AI which, according to estimates by PwC, has the potential to boost Ireland’s GDP by €48bn in 2030.

Liam Cronin, CEO of RDI Hub, said AI will have a truly transformative effect on our lives over the coming years. 

"Already, it is a discipline which has risen to prominence recently with applications in the battle against Covid-19 but there is so much more to AI than in healthcare and we are looking forward to discussing its diversity with our speaker panel," said Mr Cronin.

"Our aim is that the John McCarthy AI Summer School will become a calendar moment for the development of AI and sharing of knowledge and we look forward to our first event in partnership with Adapt and Microsoft."

Contributions to the seminar will include speakers from the Institute of Technology Tralee, Trinity College Dublin, and Université Laval in Canada.

