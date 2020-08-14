Trade surplus rises 5% in June

There was a slight increase in exports in June compared to May, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The CSO also found that imports showed a small decline.

Seasonally adjusted figures show the value of goods exported increased by €149m in June, compared to the previous month, to just over €13bn.

The figures also show that imported goods decreased by €135m to €6.4bn.

It means the trade surplus went up by 5% or €284m to more than €6.5bn in June.

Exports to Britain accounted for 6% of total exports but they dropped by €199m, 18%, to €897m in June when compared to the same month in 2019.

However, imports from Britain were 21% of the value of total imports in the same month which saw imports grow by €103m, 8%, to €1.45bn compared with June 2019.

The EU was the destination for 43% of our exports in June while imports from the EU accounted for 36% of total imports.

In total, June's exports to the EU came to just over €6bn while we imported €2.49bn worth of goods from the bloc.

A quarter of our exports went to the US making it the main destination for our exports outside of the EU, and it also accounted for the biggest portion of our imports outside the EU with 13% of our goods coming from the US in June.

China accounted for 8% of our imports at a value of €570m.