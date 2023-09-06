Irish cybersecurity firm Integrity360 to create 200 jobs across its locations 

Cybersecurity firm Integrity360 announced plans to created 200 new jobs over the next three years as part of an €8m investment plan.

Around 50 of these jobs will be based in Ireland, the company said.

"The investment is another significant step in our growth plans as we look to expand our team, and enhance our service offering to help our customers stay ahead of the merging threat landscape,” said Ian Brown, Integrity360 chief executive and chairman.

Currently, Integrity360 employs approximately 100 people in Ireland and around 500 across the wider group.

“It will allow us to further strengthen our position across Europe and the UK as a leading cyber security specialist,” said Mr Brown.

This investment will also be injected into an operations centre in Dublin which will be used for security technology and biometrics systems, the company said.

The latest investment follows a number of acquisitions by Integrity360 in recent years and is expected to boost group turnover to €115M this year.

Founded in Dublin in 2005, Integrity360 has built up a customer base over the years which consists of both mid-market and enterprise companies across a wide range of sectors including financial services, insurance, government, healthcare, retail, telecoms and utilities.

The Integrity360 group specialises in and provides a comprehensive range of professional, support and managed cyber security services that identify and assess, protect and prevent, detect and analyse and respond and recover cyber risks and threats.