Advertising Standards Authority strengthens its committees

The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has appointed Declan McLoughlin and Anne Parle-McDermott to its independent complaints committee and Amanda Zahringer as the new chair of the review panel.

The ASAI promotes high standards in advertising, promotional marketing and direct marketing to ensure communications are “legal, decent, honest and truthful”. Media are required to abide by the ASAI Code covering all media advertising, including digital (online banners, websites and social platforms), print, outdoor, radio, TV, leaflets/brochures and direct marketing.

Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI, said: “We are delighted to welcome, Declan, Anne and Amanda to their new roles. Each appointee brings individual areas of expertise to the organisation and a wealth of knowledge from their careers to date.

“These insights will be welcome additions to the ASAI complaints committee and review panel. Their combined experience will provide expert guidance in the ever-evolving advertising industry.”

Declan McLoughlin is the director of Online and Media Codes & Rules, Coimisiún na Meán. He has over 20 years’ experience of media regulation and is currently committed to developing Ireland’s first Online Safety Code along with updating media codes and rules for TV, radio and on-demand media services.

As a senior manager with the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI), Declan oversaw the BAI’s work on environmental sustainability. He is vice-chair of the Broadcasting Sustainability Network. Declan is a graduate of All Hallows College, Dublin, IMI/UCCand has an advanced diploma in Social Media and Media Law from King’s Inns.

Anne Parle-McDermott is Professor and Principal Investigator of the Molecular Genetics Laboratory at DCU. She has 30 years of experience working within the science and education university sector in Ireland. She is a Professor of Genetics in the School of Biotechnology at DCU and has been an academic member of staff there for 17 years having previously lectured in TCD.

Anne completed her Ph.D. at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland which was awarded to her by Trinity College Dublin in 2000. Her research has also featured in numerous scientific publications globally.

The ASAI has also appointed a new chair of its Review Panel. Amanda Zahringer has worked as an international corporate lawyer and partner in London, Madrid and Dublin. She has over 20 years’ experience advising multinational companies on corporate and commercial matters, while cultivating trusted relationships as their strategic advisor.

Amanda currently chairs the board of Community Finance Ireland (UCIT Ireland); she is vice-chair of the board of Ulster Community Investment Trust Ltd. She is also a member of the Irish Times Training academic advisory group.

Amanda’s legal, strategy, fintech, financial and philanthropic expertise has enabled her to have a profound social and economic impact on communities and organisations both nationally and globally.

She is also an international keynote speaker and a guest speaker in executive leadership at the IMI.