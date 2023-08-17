Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Antaris, Bank of Ireland, CRY Ireland, Mediolanum Banking Group, Plenary and Rentokil Initial Ireland.

Eugene Cush has been promoted to chief operating officer with Antaris, specialist in ESG, climate change and ISO management system consultancies and professional training. He joined in 2012 as a management systems consultant before moving on to its compliance management software company affiliate Pegasus Legal Register in 2014, where he became CEO in 2019 until it was acquired by Red-On-Line (InfoPro Digital Group) in 2021. Eugene joined the Red-On-Line team as EMEA content manager. As COO with Antaris, Eugene leads administrative and operational functions. Eugene is an environmental scientist experienced in compliance auditing, environmental management and EHS software. He holds an MSc in Management Practice from IMI/UCC.

Aoife Leonard has been appointed as chief operation officer for Bank of Ireland's Retail Ireland division. Aoife will oversee day-to-day operations of Bank of Ireland’s retail business across Ireland, while ensuring the delivery of strategic and financial planning for the division. The Retail Ireland business includes c.4000 colleagues, 169 branches and two large customer support contact centres in Kilkenny and Tallaght. Aoife brings a wealth of experience to the role having led the Bank’s distribution, digital and operations team for the last two years and fulfilled other senior roles in branch banking, direct channels, operations and consumer segments spanning over two decades with Bank of Ireland.

Kevin O’Dwyer has been appointed to the board of trustees of Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) Ireland, a charity supporting families who have lost loved ones to Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) and helps those affected by a diagnosis of a cardiac condition. Kevin brings a wealth of expertise to the organisation. He is a chartered accountant with over 10 years’ experience in senior roles in treasury, risk management and internal audit. He is corporate controller for Applegreen’s US Travel Plaza business, and has been secretary to the Applegreen Charitable Fund. He will support the CRY board in realising strategy, governance, fundraising and risk management objectives.

Mariagrazia Briganti has been appointed as head of marketing and communications with Mediolanum International Funds Ltd, the Dublin-based European asset management platform of Mediolanum Banking Group, reporting to Luca Matassino, MIFL’s chief business officer. Mariagrazia will oversee integrated marketing and communications strategy across key markets. She brings 20 years’ communications and marketing experience in the funds industry. She was head of marketing EMEA South for T.Rowe Price for five years, and worked in Morningstar in key comms roles for 15 years before becoming senior marketing manager for EMEA South. She moves to Dublin from Milan. She holds a degree in Politics & Economics from Bocconi University.

Richard Osborne has been appointed as an executive director with the European office in London of Plenary, an independent investor and manager of public infrastructure. He brings over 20 years of experience in civil and social infrastructure, notably as senior VP at Macquarie Capital, worked on €4bn of project finance investments and public-private partnerships in Ireland, UK and EU. He led all of Macquarie Capital’s PPP investments in Ireland, including the first Irish Social Housing Bundle, the DIT Grangegorman PPP and the Higher Education Bundle 1. He has also worked for 12 years as a chartered civil engineer on projects in the UK.

Brian Lynggaard has been appointed as managing director with Rentokil Initial Ireland; outgoing MD Michael O’Mahoney has retired after 45 years of service. Brian will now oversee Irish operations across pest control, commercial hygiene and interior landscaping services. He joined in 2005 as MD for Denmark. In 2010, he was appointed operations director for Initial Washroom Hygiene in the UK. His prior roles include general sales manager for manufacturer REHAU and marketing manager for textile services firm Berendsen. Brian is a native of Denmark and holds a degree in Economics and a Masters in International Business from Aarhus University as well as an MBA from Copenhagen Business School.