How an Irish beef farmer built a thriving snail farm

Like many a small rural farmer, Peter Monaghan was looking for an additional income source to bolster his revenue. Based in Maghera, Co. Cavan, he investigated a number of enterprises before settling on what might have seemed an unlikely choice — a snail farm.

Passionate about working the land, Peter recognised that his small suckler farm would not create a viable income on its own. He eventually decided that snail farming was a business worth trying — especially given the twin attractions of a relatively low initial investment and catering to an obvious gap in the market.

Subsequent to extensive research Inis Escargot was established in 2015, and now rears, fattens, finishes and exports snails directly from the farm. Currently, the farm raises three million snails a year, mostly for export.

Snail farming is seven days a week, it's like milking. You have to be there every evening to feed your snails, manage your snails, pick your snails.

Inis Escargot is now one of Ireland’s largest snail farms, leading the way in terms of knowledge and experience, having perfected a farming method that works.

Inis Escargot not only breeds and sells snails, but also teaches other would-be farmers how to start a similar business. Peter, who also operates a small beef herd, provides on-farm and virtual training courses for anyone interested in starting a snail farm, teaching tried and trusted methods perfected over the years.

“From establishing our farm in 2015 we have since tried and tested many different methods, and are now currently using what I believe is the most efficient.

We have also taken almost 50% labour from many of the processes and procedures, which is the key to a sustainable snail farm.” The course is designed to help people move from their existing jobs and gradually transition into snail farming, whether on a full- or part-time basis.

“We have found that starting up gradually works best to maintain low risk, both financially and physically,” he adds.

The training includes on-farm and virtual training and ongoing support in his aim to create a community network of successful snail farmers throughout the country. “Snail farming produces a huge amount of product from a small piece of land and Ireland is the ideal location for this type of business.”

Inis Escargot is one of only 30 snail farms in Ireland, but their popularity is growing. The snail growing season starts in January, with infant snails fed forage rape and a high-cost calcium powder mix. “Escargot is often eaten as a delicacy.

"While the thought of eating snail may not be appetising to some, escargot actually has a number of notable benefits. It is an excellent source of protein and is rich in iron and other minerals, making it beneficial for those who are struggling to maintain a healthy diet.”

Spain is currently the biggest grower of snails, but given the severe rise in temperatures being experienced there due to climate change, Ireland is increasingly viewed as a better geographical bet for the industry.