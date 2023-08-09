TikTok to support Rethink Ireland digital education fund 

The company said it wants to equip young people with the skills needed in the ever-changing digital economy
Video-sharing app TikTok is investing €750,000 in partnership with Rethink Ireland to back nonprofit organisations that work to build digital and creative skills to support marginalised young people.

The company said it wants to equip young people with the skills needed in the ever-changing digital economy. 

"Education and training are vital to increasing opportunities and a positive outcome for young people. TikTok and Rethink Ireland are committed to making a positive social contribution to communities in Ireland and a meaningful difference to the lives of young people.

Rethink Ireland supports non-profit organisations working in communities across the country. To date, it has invested €34.2m in education. In 2021 their awardees supported 1,008 people to achieve a QQI qualification, including 127 leaving certificates and 181 junior certificates.

TikTok said it will be providing a further €250,000 to Rethink Ireland in advertising support.

TikTok's head of trust and safety Cormac Keenan said they wanted to support projects that offer inclusive economic opportunities. "We are extremely proud that The Digital Future Fund will work to enhance the lives of young people in Ireland who are unemployed, underemployed, or wish to upskill. 

In an ever-changing economic environment, equipping young people with digital skills of the future is critical to the prosperity of our society and economy.

Rethink Ireland chairwoman Áine Kerr said the pandemic amplified the country’s existing digital divide, highlighting an urgent need for investment into education. "We are delighted to partner with TikTok to create a Fund that focuses on closing that digital divide and preparing our young people for employment by empowering them with the skills they need to do so," she said.

