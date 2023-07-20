Airlines tap transatlantic US tourist boom

Travel website Kayak said searches for travel to Europe are up 55% from a year ago
Airlines tap transatlantic US tourist boom

European airlines like Air France are expanding their winter routes to and from North America on the back of a projected travel boom. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 20 Jul, 2023 - 14:35
Joanna Plucinska and Rajesh Kumar Singh

American tourists thronging the streets of Europe's top destinations are set to fuel healthy earnings for airlines this quarter and onwards as they enjoy travelling after long pandemic lockdowns, analysts and aviation executives said.

With Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, British Airways-owner IAG and others due to report in the coming weeks, analysts are watching to see how much — and for how long — European carriers will benefit from this US demand.

A renewed desire to travel has already sent bookings at US carriers soaring, despite rising living costs. Delta Air Lines posted the highest quarterly earnings in its history in the June quarter, helped by a 65% jump in revenue from transatlantic flights.

Travel website Kayak said searches for travel to Europe are up 55% from a year ago. While demand tends to slow down after the summer, US airline executives say bookings are extending into the autumn season.

Analysts see a boost for European carriers as well.

"The greatest upside should be at IAG. As with other network carriers, it benefits from high demand on the North Atlantic [routes]," said Alex Irving, an analyst at Bernstein. "However, the supply picture is also the most improved."

Virgin Atlantic's commercial chief Juha Jarvinen said it was seeing "record monthly revenues, as consumers choose to spend on experiences over goods".

That means the airline continues to expect a return to profitability in 2024, with capacity reaching 10% more than in 2019 — before the pandemic.

Positive signals

Those are positive signals for a sector worried the post-pandemic surge in demand — and resulting strong earnings — will lose momentum in the autumn season as high inflation finally starts to squeeze passenger spending.

Transatlantic bookings for the upcoming winter season are stronger compared to 2019 levels than summer has been, as North American tourists continue to benefit from a favourable exchange rate.

Scheduled seats for the final quarter of 2023 are already 6% higher than in 2019 for routes from North America to Europe, and 18% higher than in 2022, according to data from travel data firm ForwardKeys.

European airlines like Air France are expanding their winter routes to and from North America on the back of a projected travel boom.

But analysts say it is still too early to know whether other factors, like economic upheaval, changes in oil prices or additional sustainability pressures, will slow down the momentum in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, American Airlines AAL.O raised its annual forecast for adjusted profit, driven by strong demand for domestic and international travel despite fears of a looming economic slowdown.

• Reuters

Read More

Strong month for hospitality despite cost-of-living pressures as spending up 28%

More in this section

Electric car power charging, Charging technology, Clean energy filling technology. European car sales continue growth streak as demand rises for EVs
No quick fix for Gucci as investors cheer new look management No quick fix for Gucci as investors cheer new look management
Netflix adds subscribers but revenue projection falls short Netflix adds subscribers but revenue projection falls short
TourismAirlines
<p>Andy Cronin, CEO of Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon, which agreed 31 lease transactions in the last quarter, comprising new aircraft leases, follow-on leases and lease extensions.</p>

Irish aircraft lessor Avolon profits surge to €68m

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd