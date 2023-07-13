Beacon Hospital's new execs, plus big expansion plans

Private health service provider Beacon Hospital has appointed Jacqueline Robinson as chief operations officer and Ian O’Keeffe as chief financial officer.

Michael Cullen, CEO at Beacon Hospital, said: “Bringing a collective wealth of experience, we’re delighted to add Jacqueline and Ian to our senior management team, particularly at this point of growth and expansion for the hospital.

“Subject to planning permission, we will be redeveloping the hotel next door which will significantly increase our theatre and bed capacity, positioning us as one of the largest private hospitals in Ireland. This is an exciting time to join Beacon Hospital which will be challenging and hopefully immensely fulfilling for both Jacqueline and Ian.”

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council has given approval for the 70-bed extension at the facility in Sandyford, Dublin, a €75m eight-storey extension that involves redeveloping the nearby Beacon Hotel which the hospital had acquired in 2020.

That planning application is under review with An Bord Pleanála, who are considering an appeal lodged by the 70 owners and tenants of the Beacon One apartment complex.

Meanwhile, the Beacon also plans to double the size of its Limerick diagnostic and health screening centre clinic, which has just marked one year since opening its doors on Barrington Street. Beacon is a privately owned full-service teaching hospital.

Based primarily in Sandyford in Dublin, Beacon Hospital completed its expansion in Limerick in May 2022. Beacon treated more than 207,000 patients last year across all areas of medicine and surgery. Beacon Hospital offers services across advanced diagnostic equipment and its emergency department in Dublin, along with HealthCheck, cardiology, oncology, physiotherapy and more.

New executive appointees Jacqueline Robinson and Ian O’Keeffe join at an exciting time for Beacon Hospital.

Jacqueline Robinson brings 14 years’ experience in various senior roles in Irish and UK hospitals to her new position. She will play a vital role in the operation of Beacon Hospital’s continuing growth plans.

She was previously general manager for St Luke's Radiation Oncology Network. Prior to this, she was operations manager for cancer services at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, and also held senior pharmacist roles in St James’s Hospital and in North Middlesex Hospital with the NHS.

She said: “Beacon Hospital has a strong established reputation as an excellent patient-centred hospital, and I feel privileged to join the dynamic team. My ambition in the new role is to foster the amazing pool of talent in the hospital to support our ambitious growth plans, as the hospital continues to invest in new technology, services and people.”

Meanwhile, Ian O’Keeffe has been with Beacon Hospital for the past six years in the role of finance director. Prior to joining Beacon in 2016, Ian trained in PriceWaterhouseCoopers and worked with Independent News and Media for six years.

He said: “I am delighted to join the executive management team here at the hospital. The hospital has been on an incredible growth drive over the past number of years, fuelled by the high levels of energy and commitment shown by our staff across all disciplines.

“We have an experienced and dedicated finance team in place here at Beacon and I’m honoured to lead them as we grow both in size and complexity of services.”