Kingspan shares surge 16% on 'record profits' at building products maker 

Shares in Kingspan closed almost 16% higher after the building insulation giant said it earned "record profits" for the first six months, and reassured about its trading outlook despite soaring inflation and global interest rate hikes.

The latest climb in its shares means the Co Cavan-based company that sells into a large number of countries around the world has added over 30%, or around €3.5bn, to its stock market value since the start of the year.