MedTech firm CergenX raises an extra €1.2m for its product that screens brain injury in babies 

A Cork based company that created a product to screen newborns for brain injury, CergenX, has raised an additional €1.2m in funding.
The funding will be injected into further developing the Newborn Brain Screener and recruiting professionals working in AI, product management and software engineering.
“These funds will enable us to complete the development of the newborn brain screener and launch the product pilots next year,” said CEO Jason Mowles.
This funding was raised through a private financing round, with a small number of high net worth individuals investing, along with previous investor Enterprise Ireland.
The company has raised over €2m to date.
CergenX is a spin out from the Infant Centre in UCC and was founded by Mr Mowles, professor Geraldine Boylan and Sean Griffin in 2021.
The company’s product uses AI to allow non-specialists to screen newborns for brain injury in less than 15 minutes.
The device is scheduled to undergo regulatory approval next year, followed by a release in 2025.