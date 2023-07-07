Beer production and exports rise post-pandemic, but consumption remains down

A Drinks Ireland|Beer report shows that the ending of the pandemic resulted in a 110% increase in beer production in Ireland as both the domestic and international markets reopened.
Beer production and exports rise post-pandemic, but consumption remains down

Guinness recently announced it will inject €25m into its 0.0% product at St James’ Gate.

Fri, 07 Jul, 2023 - 00:05
Cáit Caden

Beer production and exports in Ireland increased following the pandemic, but consumption is still below 2019 levels, according to Drinks Ireland.

Beer sales jumped after the pandemic restrictions were lifted, but a report by the industry body found that they have not fully recovered as consumers make efforts to reduce their alcohol intake.

The industry body found that beer was the favourite alcoholic drink among Irish adults, but consumption dropped by 3.2% compared to 2019 levels, according to Revenue figures featured in the report.

This trend mirrors a continued fall in alcohol consumption in Ireland over the last 20 years, which the higher rate of excise duty has contributed to, according to Drinks Ireland.

However, the annual Irish Beer Market Report from Drinks Ireland|Beer shows that the ending of the pandemic resulted in a 110% increase in total production of beer in Ireland as both the domestic and international markets reopened.

Meanwhile, the sales of zero-alcohol beer increased by 25% last year, which has prompted some prominent players in the market such as Guinness to invest in that area. The brand recently announced it will inject €25m into its 0.0% product at St James’ Gate.

“While the category is emerging from a low base here, we see from markets like Spain and Germany that 0.0% drinks have a market share of over 10%,” said Drinks Ireland director Cormac Healy.

He added that brewers “should not be targeted with unnecessary additional regulation on products that can actually support the Government and industry objective of reducing alcohol misuse”.

Read More

Alcohol labelling is about letting consumers know the truth

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Details of how Silvio Berlusconi divided up his €6.25bn fortune revealed Details of how Silvio Berlusconi divided up his €6.25bn fortune revealed
Mike Ashley court case Frasers retail founder Mike Ashley adds to bet on London property project
<p> Country Director for JYSK UK and Ireland, Roni Tuominen. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland</p>

Ikea rival Jysk plans to open a new warehouse in Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd