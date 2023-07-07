Beer production and exports rise post-pandemic, but consumption remains down

Beer production and exports in Ireland increased following the pandemic, but consumption is still below 2019 levels, according to Drinks Ireland.

Beer sales jumped after the pandemic restrictions were lifted, but a report by the industry body found that they have not fully recovered as consumers make efforts to reduce their alcohol intake.

The industry body found that beer was the favourite alcoholic drink among Irish adults, but consumption dropped by 3.2% compared to 2019 levels, according to Revenue figures featured in the report.

This trend mirrors a continued fall in alcohol consumption in Ireland over the last 20 years, which the higher rate of excise duty has contributed to, according to Drinks Ireland.

However, the annual Irish Beer Market Report from Drinks Ireland|Beer shows that the ending of the pandemic resulted in a 110% increase in total production of beer in Ireland as both the domestic and international markets reopened.

Meanwhile, the sales of zero-alcohol beer increased by 25% last year, which has prompted some prominent players in the market such as Guinness to invest in that area. The brand recently announced it will inject €25m into its 0.0% product at St James’ Gate.

“While the category is emerging from a low base here, we see from markets like Spain and Germany that 0.0% drinks have a market share of over 10%,” said Drinks Ireland director Cormac Healy.

He added that brewers “should not be targeted with unnecessary additional regulation on products that can actually support the Government and industry objective of reducing alcohol misuse”.