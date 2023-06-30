Business leaders join Rethink Ireland to promote  inclusion

Social innovation leader Rethink Ireland welcomes Áine Kerr, Professor Michael Shevlin and John Fitzgerald to its board
Rethink Ireland new board appointments: Áine Kerr, chair, Prof Michael Shevlin, Deirdre Mortell, CEO, and John Fitzgerald. Pic: Michael O'Sullivan / OSM Photo

Fri, 30 Jun, 2023 - 08:48
Joe Dermody

Social innovation has a critical role to play in promoting inclusion and fostering a better society in Ireland, says Áine Kerr, entrepreneur and newly elected chair of Rethink Ireland.

Áine Kerr said: “I am honoured to chair Rethink Ireland. Social innovation is central to positive change and solving immediate issues in our society. It is a privilege to be part of this movement. Rethink Ireland is now seven years old and developing its Strategic Plan 2024-26 this year. I look forward to contributing to this.”

 Rethink Ireland provides cash grants and business supports to charities and social enterprises. To date, it has created a €95m social innovation fund for Ireland, opening 48 social impact-focused funds.

It has supported 394 non-profit organisations across health, education, equality, social enterprise, and green transition. These funds have reached 829,425 people, supporting 2,700 people into employment.

Áine was co-founder and COO of Kinzen, which was acquired by Spotify in 2022. She is now a director at Spotify, heading up its content safety analysis team. She was also managing editor of Storyful, acquired by News Corporation.

Also joining the Rethink board are Prof Michael Shevlin of the Trinity Centre for People with Intellectual Disabilities, and John Fitzgerald, an expert in people and organisation.

Deirdre Mortell, CEO of Rethink Ireland said: “All three are trailblazers in their fields, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to our organisation. In the run-up to 2030, we plan to accelerate funding for positive social impact to meet the diverse and growing needs of communities in Ireland.

“Critically, we support organisations that are thinking differently, finding new ways to solve urgent problems and putting their ideas into practice. We enable philanthropy to effect positive social change through our venture philanthropy model which combines funds with business supports. The success of this model is clearly evident in the great impact of our Funds as directly experienced in communities.”

Rethink Ireland supports organisations that think differently, finding new ways to solve urgent problems and putting their ideas into practice. It enables philanthropy to effect positive social change.

While holding its annual event in Cork this week, Rethink Ireland also highlighted its 99 awards of funding to organisations in Munster, with 33 of these in Cork. The Munster region has received over €9.76m in Rethink Ireland awards. 

