Hospitality graduate training programme fosters future talent

The strategic thinking behind the Graduate Programme at The Kingsley Hotel and Fota Island Resort was to attract the best possible candidates.

"We started the Graduate Programme to attract the best candidates from national and international universities, especially from our neighbours in Munster Technical University, and also ATU, Shannon College, TUS and all over Ireland and Europe," Catriona Sheehan, HR Manager.

"We wanted to create a very structured programme for the candidates giving them the best possible experience and learning journey."

Catriona Sheehan, HR Manager with The Fota Collection, including The Kingsley Hotel and Fota Island Resort.

Over a 12-month period, the Graduate Programme brings each student through the hotel, experiencing the practices, theory and culture shared within all the different departments.

The Kingsley and Fota Island Resort were both awarded the outstanding employer category from Failte Ireland and certified as a Great Place to Work, 2023. The Kingsley also received the prestigious Learning & Development award in its first year from the RAI and CBAs Best 4* Hotel 2023.

Both The Kingsley and the Fota Island boast long-serving staff, added to by a seasonal influx for the high season. Their programmes help ensure that they maintain a learning culture and identifying the next generation of hotel managers, as these case studies attest.

Beverley Chenga: Front office manager

"My journey in the hospitality and hotel industry began in 2015 in Shannon Town, County Clare, at Ireland's first designated College of Hotel Management. As an international student, I spent my years in Shannon College learning and immersing myself into the Irish culture of hospitality. I then ventured to Dublin for a one-year placement in Clontarf Castle Hotel.

Beverley Chenga, front office manager with The Fota Collection, having graduated from the hotels' in-house training programme.

“Upon graduating from the college four years later, I joined The Fota Collection at Fota Island Resort Hotel and Spa on the company’s 12-month Graduate Development Programme. This one-year programme opened many doors that aided my growth as a student of hospitality. These career aiding opportunities led to my promotion into many roles within the hotel, across various departments, over the last four years that I have been in the Fota Collection.

"The programme gave me flexibility to move between departments and I had no problem doing this as I enjoy the dynamic nature of the hotel business. I then spent a few months working as the Assistant Accommodation Manager in Fota. Amongst other things, this role allowed me to improve my time and people management skills.

“I took my experience from the Graduate Development Programme and used these tools to aid in developing my role as the Front Office Manager, and I continue to do so daily. I have the pleasure of working with what I consider some of Ireland’s best hotel managers and industry professionals. There is peace in knowing there is always assistance at arm’s length. Everything I learned from my past experiences studying and working in the industry will always stay with me. However, it is an additional privilege to have been able to be a part of a Graduate Programme that continues to boost my progress within my career as a hotelier."

Olha Pereginets: Events coordinator

“I am originally from Ukraine, but have been living in Ireland for the last seven years and this is when my hospitality journey started. I entered St. John’s Central College in Cork back in 2016, where I successfully completed a two-year Tourism & E-Travel Course. Then I continued for another two years in Cork Institute of Technology, where I studied Tourism Management and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree with Distinction. I loved the industry, but wasn’t really sure where exactly I wanted to go next and luckily, I came across the Graduate Programme at The Kingsley. I got accepted very easily and then a whole new exciting chapter began.

Olha Pereginets, events coordinator with The Kingsley Hotel, would recommend the hotel's graduate training programme.

“I was doing this programme for a year and half and got a chance to work across five different departments: Food & Beverage, Accommodation, Reception, Sales & Marketing and Spa. This journey took me through various roles and responsibilities, starting off as F&B supervisor and ending up as an Events Coordinator. It was a very challenging but hugely valuable experience. I have improved and gained plenty of important skills, I’ve grown a lot professionally and personally and I feel like I will never have the worry of finding a good job. It’s like I got a ticket into a successful and stable future.

“I am delighted that I made this choice and super grateful for everything The Kingsley gave me. There were various learning and development opportunities offered to me, for instance, Train the Trainer course, Complaint Handling workshop or the First Aid course (and many more). It also gave me a chance to meet and work with some incredible human beings, learn from them, and have their constant support. The Kingsley is a very innovative hotel that really takes care of its employees and constantly keeps pleasantly surprising us with interesting ideas. I’m happy to be a part of this team and recommend everyone who is passionate about hospitality to join us.”