Top graduate programme is tailor-made for career starters

PwC Ireland prides itself on being a global employer of choice, with a key part of the firm’s success its ability to attract and retain the best talent.

Through PwC’s annual graduate programme, the firm welcomed 400 graduates last year from 40 courses and 15 colleges across Ireland.

“As an employer of over 3,400 people in Ireland, PwC is leading the way on many fronts,” explains Emma Scott, People Partner, PwC. “As well as investing heavily in technology, the firm also invests heavily in its upskilling and training programmes and was awarded the gradireland Best Internship in 2023 and Best Graduate Employer of the Year last year.

"PwC’s exam success rate is second to none. Last year PwC had the top three placements in the Irish Tax Institute Part 3 exams as well as two of the top placements in the Chartered Accountancy Final Admitting Exams.”

Tailored for people who are just starting out in their career, PwC’s graduate programme combines formal training and mentoring with practical on-the-job experience, providing a clear career path with both personal and professional support along the way. Graduates apply to work in the areas of Assurance, Risk Assurance, Tax and Consulting which each service a range of industries and sectors. All graduates are offered a total compensation package including pay, exam fees and exam support, recognition and other great perks.

“Every year, PwC’s professional qualification pass rates remain higher than the national average. This is testament to the level and quality of exam support the firm provides to its graduates. A cornerstone of PwC’s graduate programme is the championing of flexibility to support graduates in balancing work and what matters most to them.”

Tarah O’Sullivan, a Tax Associate with PwC, joined the graduate programme in 2021. A keen footballer, Tarah is able to balance club training with her work timetable.

“I regularly avail of the flexi-time policy which enables me to leave the office early to get to training or a match. I also was able to use part of my benefits scheme to pay for my football club’s registration fees for the year which was a great financial help.”

Sectors and industries graduates can gain experience

Graduates join PwC’s global community of solvers which spans 155 countries, working alongside experts in areas such as assurance, transformation, banking, pharma and digital including multinational as well as private business indigenous sectors.

From day one, graduates gain valuable experience working with clients, deepening their industry knowledge. Depending on the day, a graduate could be accompanying a senior executive to visit a client or working from the PwC office in Cork’s Albert Quay or one of the firm’s other six Irish offices.

In the third and final year of the PwC graduate programme, graduates have the opportunity to apply for a secondment abroad, gaining international experience, or to work with a client here in Ireland.

How PwC helps graduates choose areas of business

The transition from college to a professional work environment can be challenging and PwC ensures graduates are fully supported from the start. Graduates are provided with a firm-wide induction programme, technical training, and a calendar of social and networking events.

Each graduate is paired up with a buddy who has previously gone through the graduate programme and can share first-hand experience. Graduates are also matched with a dedicated career coach to support them in their career development. PwC also provides exam support, additional lectures and paid study leave for graduates completing their professional accounting or tax exams.

Graduate Profile: Annie Blewitt, Assurance Associate, PwC

Annie Blewitt, assurance associate, PwC, found participating in PwC’s graduate programme to be invaluable in her career.

What made you choose the PwC graduate programme?

“When I was in the third year of my undergraduate studies (BScAccounting in UCC), I was lucky enough to secure a six-month placement in the PwC Cork office. Following my co-op experience, I was offered a graduate role. I did not need to think too long about accepting the graduate contract. The hands-on training approach, constant coaching and support structure which I experienced first-hand, and the promise of exam support and testimonies to that effect from my PwC colleagues made the choice for me.”

What are the main benefits of the PwC grad program?

“As a graduate working in PwC Assurance, a main component of the 3-and-a-half year program is the ACA Exams. Everyone knows someone who has sat these exams and it is no secret that they are quite difficult and require a lot of time and work. PwC offer in-house exam support with guest lecturers and workshops provided for each subject.

“There is also extensive Study Leave allowed to all those sitting exams which is definitely a driving force for the high pass rates in the firm seen year on year. PwC has a flexible working culture that allows for adjusted working hours for employees including working from home days, as long as it suits the team and the client. I believe that PwC is ahead of the curve in this area and this is a hugely attractive aspect of working here.”

What advice would you give the new graduates about to start the programme?

“The programme will naturally begin with onboarding and training — take in as much as you can during this period but don’t worry if some of it goes over your head, a lot of learning comes from hands-on experience. Everything is new — do your best to not become overwhelmed — we’ve all been there before and there will always be someone looking out for you and supporting you in PwC. Ask questions!!”

Annie’s top 3 tips for navigating the transition from college to professional life

No1: Through this sometimes overwhelming and daunting transition, it is very easy to get swept up in all the new responsibilities of your job and neglect other aspects of your life. As cliché as it sounds, do not forget to adopt a healthy work/life balance. Ensure that you have a hobby/pastime that takes your mind off the office, be it GAA, reading, choir, running — you need your time.

No2: Don’t be too quick to throw away your notes from school/college/courses if it relates to your new profession — you never know when they will come in handy. There may come a time when some ‘seemingly useless and abstract’ information you learned in the past will give you a leg up in a task at work.

No3: Buy some decent shoes — you’re getting older and your feet will start to hurt!

Explain how you prepare yourself for your future career and how PwC helps you?

“PwC facilitates my learning, both on the job and with regard to my professional qualification. I know that being a Chartered Accountant at the end of my graduate contract and with PwC on my CV will open many doors for me. The PwC name carries a lot of weight should I wish to move into industry or should I want to move abroad. I want to travel and work outside of Ireland and PwC has channels through which an employee can transfer to a PwC office abroad for a period of time should they wish to avail of it. PwC helps me to plan what is ahead by offering me many opportunities and supporting me in my goals.”