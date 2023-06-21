Irish-owned packaging company to merge with UK firm following €40m investment

Irish-owned investment firm, Packaging Holdings has announced a major UK expansion following a merger with Grafham Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 2001, the UK company has grown to employ more than 120 employees, reporting a turnover of £30m (€34.9m) in its last financial year.

Following the merger, Packaging Holdings will become a new group comprising 10 sustainable packaging companies in Ireland and the UK, collectively employing more than 200 people with annual revenue of €50m.

The new group is focused on sustainability by using paper materials to manufacture packaging products and was formed following a €40m investment, the fourth of its kind by Packaging Holdings in the last six months.

The money was raised in early 2023 and was funded by a number of investors including IFP Investments, Staunch Limited and Allied Irish Bank.

The latest deal follows the purchase of Cavan-based corrugated box company ACE Corrugated, and Dublin-based firm Craftpak Packaging.

Including customers such as Zeus, Kerry, Dunnes Stores, Aer Lingus and Musgraves, Packaging Holding's new deal will see it expand further across the UK and continental Europe, with clients of Grafham Holdings including major food retailers including Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Marks and Spencer, Waitrose, Sainsburys and ASDA.