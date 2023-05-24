Dublin Airport parking 'expected to be full' over coming days

Passengers expecting to fly from Dublin Airport this week are being warned that all car parks are "are sold out", with the earliest availability for long-term parking being on May 30.

Dublin Airport operator, the Daa, has said that passengers who do not have an existing booking should consider alternative options like bus services, taxis or a lift from friends or relatives, for getting to and from the airports.

A quick look at the airport's website for parking shows that the earliest booking that can be made for long-term parking is May 30. Short-term parking is booked up on May 24 and 25 but remains available after Friday, May 26.

However, Daa spokesperson Graeme McQueen has warned that all car parks "are sold out and expected to be full" in the coming days.

"All car parks at Dublin Airport are sold out and expected to be full over the coming days, so passengers without an existing booking are advised to consider alternative options for getting to and from the airport," Mr McQueen said.

Passenger numbers have returned back to pre-covid levels, which means the demand for car parking is set to be extremely high this summer.

However, the number of spaces available is still reduced by 20% due to Quick Park's 6,200 spots "being out of action, as they were last summer."

"This is increasing the pressure on our own car parks, with passenger numbers now back at pre-Covid levels. With demand for our car parks expected to remain high through the summer months, passengers are advised to book their parking as far in advance as possible," Mr McQueen said.

Missed flights

In 2022, over 1,000 passengers missed their flights due to huge queues forming outside the airport prior to the June bank holiday weekend.

More than 670 claims of compensation were made over missed flights.

Pressure was put on the Daa to address the long waiting times to get through security, and it has introduced measures such as holding areas for passengers who arrive too early for their scheduled flight to ease congestion.