Zeus Packing continues expansion plan with acquisition of Northern Irish company

Founded by Cork man, Brian O'Sullivan, the group has exhibited a continued appetite for expansion, with James Hamilton Group marking the firm's eight acquisition since 2022 
Pictured are (from left to right) Alan Hamilton, Director at James Hamilton Group, Brian O'Sullivan, Owner and Founder of Zeus Group, and Keith Hamilton, Managing Director of James Hamilton Group.

Wed, 14 Jun, 2023 - 12:01
Emer Walsh

Irish packaging company, Zeus has announced another acquisition as part of a continued portfolio expansion strategy, purchasing Northern Irish print and packaging firm, James Hamilton for an undisclosed amount.

It is a further consolidation of operations for the company, founded by Cork man, Brian O'Sullivan, with its latest purchase marking the firm's eighth acquisition since 2022.

With annual sales exceeding €18m and more than 120 employees, James Hamilton Group specialises in packaging, office supplies, and personal protection equipment across a range of sectors, with the acquisition forming the next part of Zeus' growth strategy, predicting group revenues to exceed €500m at the end of 2023.

Founded in the 1920s in Lurgan, Co. Armagh, the group's chief executive, Keith Hamilton said they were "delighted to have finalised an agreement with Brian and his team," following the evolution and expansion of the company over the past 100 years.

The acquisition highlights Zeus’ continued appetite for expansion, with the firm adding €75m of revenue through acquisitions over the past year.

Since the company's establishment in 1998, it has grown its operations significantly worldwide, now employing around 900 people across 51 locations. For the past 15 years, Zeus has grown at an average rate of 25% per annum. Their customers include Lidl, Aldi, ABP, Harrods, Musgrave, Ryanair, and McDonald’s.

Speaking on the company's most recent acquisition, chief executive of Zeus Group, Keith Ockenden said they were "tremendously excited," about the purchase, adding by "joining forces with James Hamilton Group, Zeus will expand its current offering in the food and retail packaging sector, leveraging the combined purchasing power and unlocking operational efficiencies across our combined operations in Northern Ireland."

