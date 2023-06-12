Number of fully remote job postings in Ireland declines

Ireland still has one of the highest shares of hybrid job postings in Europe
Number of fully remote job postings in Ireland declines

The LinkedIn survey found 10.5% of job postings in Ireland offered remote options in April, down 48% year-over-year.

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 00:05
Cáit Caden

There was a sharp decline in the number of fully remote jobs posted by Irish employers in April as workplaces return to pre-covid workplace habits, a new survey suggested.

The survey by LinkedIn also showed that despite this drop in availability, Ireland had one of the highest shares of hybrid job postings in Europe, second marginally to Britain.

“With an Irish labour market that is effectively at full employment, giving the option of hybrid can be a crucial factor in attracting the best talent available,” LinkedIn Ireland’s country manager Sharon McCooey said.

Additional research with the general public in Ireland revealed that 40% of professionals in Ireland would be put off taking a new role if there was a lack of flexible working options available.

Hybrid options

“Our data reflects the growing trend of companies offering hybrid options as a solution to balancing employees’ need for greater flexibility, while at the same time ensuring you don’t lose that element of collective culture and community that is hard to establish with a fully remote workforce,” Ms McCooey said.

The majority of participants said they would feel comfortable asking if a potential employer has any flexibility around the working hours and the working location.

Family considerations also rank highly, with 67% of the research respondents prepared to ask a potential boss about their policy for supporting parents, including maternity and paternity leave.

“Our additional research highlights that flexibility is a topic that job applicants are proactively bringing up themselves in interviews, particularly mid to senior-level professionals who are more likely to have caring responsibilities,” said Ms McCooey.

“It’s a case of getting ahead of the curve by ensuring hybrid is an option rather than being left behind in this new world of work,” she said.

The research includes 1,128 workers in Ireland aged from 18 to 24.

