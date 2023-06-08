Irish CFOs more optimistic than others in Europe, survey finds

Irish respondents also reported talent attraction and retention as a leading concern among finance leaders
Irish CFOs more optimistic than others in Europe, survey finds

Just over 40% of Irish CFOs predicted they would 'increase significantly” or 'increase somewhat' their staff numbers this year.

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 10:08
Cáit Caden

Irish chief financial officers (CFOs) were found to be more optimistic than their European counterparts as they expect inflation to cool and revenues to grow this year, a survey found.

The latest Deloitte Spring Irish and European CFO survey also showed Irish finance leaders are cautious despite this optimism, as 57% anticipate a rise in revenue, which is lower than 64% of finance leaders in other parts of Europe.

Similarly, 33% of Irish CFOs foresee their operating margins rising somewhat or significantly over the next 12 months, which is lower than 42% elsewhere in Europe.

“While an uncertain economic future and the cost-of-living crisis has made the past six months challenging for businesses, there are plenty of positive indicators in this survey,” said Daniel Gaffney, partner at Deloitte.

The bi-annual Europe-wide survey benchmarks the sentiment of 1,366 CFOs based in 16 countries. The survey heard from 75 CFOs in Irish businesses across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, construction, and retail and from large organisations to SMEs.

Irish respondents also reported talent attraction and retention as a leading concern among finance leaders and is delaying the digitisation of firms and their environmental, social, and governance requirements due to a lack of ‘in-house’ skills.

Just over 40% of Irish CFOs predicted they would “increase significantly” or “increase somewhat” their staff numbers this year, which is higher than Europe’s 35% and a 22% increase for Irish CFOs from the last survey in autumn.

Read More

Budget 2024: Ifac warns Government not to be tempted by spending increase or tax cuts

More in this section

Barryroe abandons €20m share sale, warning of 'going concern issues' following permit refusal Barryroe abandons €20m share sale, warning of 'going concern issues' following permit refusal
Homebuilders Glenveagh sees 'strong demand' helped by improved planning process Homebuilders Glenveagh sees 'strong demand' helped by improved planning process
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14, 2017 : The Sunday Telegraph newspaper. The Sunday Telegraph is a British broadsheet newspaper, founded Telegraph Media Group set for sale after row with lenders
Deloitte Spring Irish and European CFO survey
<p>The State's only oil refinery, Whitegate supplies approximately 40 per cent of Ireland’s transport and heating fuel. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Whitegate owner reviewing options that may include putting Ireland's sole oil refinery up for sale

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd