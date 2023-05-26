Pfizer and BioNTech reach a deal with EU to change covid vaccine contract

The original contract was signed in May 2021 and committed the EU to buy 900 million doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, with an option for an additional 900 million by the end of 2023
Pfizer and BioNTech reach a deal with EU to change covid vaccine contract

The amended contract matches "evolving needs", said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides in a statement. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 11:59
Reuters

The EU and drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech have said they had reached a deal to amend a covid-19 vaccine contract, cutting the number the EU must buy and pushing the delivery deadline to 2026.

The agreement comes after months of talks and amid pressure on Brussels from EU governments to secure a change to the contract because of a global glut of covid-19 vaccine doses and low demand for boosters. Some European governments have destroyed doses.

The amended contract matches "evolving needs", said EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides in a statement.

The European Commission said in its statement that some member states had decided to opt out of the amended deal, declining to name which countries. Those countries will continue to be bound by the current contract, the statement read. 

The original contract was signed in May 2021 and committed the EU to buy 900 million doses from Pfizer/BioNTech, with an option for an additional 900 million, by the end of 2023.

About half or more of the first 900 million doses from that contract have not yet been delivered because demand dropped last year. The EU has not exercised the additional option.

The statements from the European Commission and Pfizer/BioNTech did not specify the size of the reduction in doses that was agreed.

But a source with knowledge of the negotiations told Reuters that the contract change cuts by about a third the number of those remaining doses the EU is on the hook to buy. 

The EU member states will have to pay a fee for each cancelled dose, the source said.

Read More

Meet the woman whose pioneering research led to the creation of covid vaccines

More in this section

School meals supplier Glanmore Foods acquired by Compass Ireland  School meals supplier Glanmore Foods acquired by Compass Ireland 
Entries now open for Cork Digital Marketing Awards 2023 Entries now open for Cork Digital Marketing Awards 2023
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
#COVID-19Organisation: PfizerOrganisation: BioNTechOrganisation: European Union
<p>This is the latest expansion for H&amp;MV Engineering since the foundation of the business in 1997</p>

H&MV Engineering to create 700 jobs with new Limerick headquarters

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd