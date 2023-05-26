Investment will see Bord Gáis  expand Cork management team

€300m of investment capital secured by the company since start of the year, with further significant investment planned
Investment will see Bord Gáis  expand Cork management team

At the Cork office, former Bord Gáis CFO John Dalton has been appointed director of trading, with Dennis O’Sullivan to be assets director.

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 01:00

Bord Gáis has announced it will expand its management team in Cork, after securing €300m of investment capital since the start of the year, with further significant investment planned.

Cork will serve as a base for the energy company’s newly-decoupled assets and trading functions and will be central to overall operations, increasing its workforce, which has climbed from 360 to 420 in the last three years.

At the Cork office, former Bord Gáis CFO John Dalton has been appointed director of trading and will be joined by COO of Ervia Dennis O’Sullivan, who is set to be assets director.

Ervia is a semi-state utilities company which was absorbed by Gas Networks Ireland when its previous owner, Bord Gáis, was sold to a Centrica-led consortium for more than €1bn in 2014.

Investment and backing

“We have the investment and backing of Centrica’s board and balance sheet. Today’s announcement ensures our team can deliver on our ambitions,” said Dave Kirwan, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy.

These ambitions include developing its energy offerings in residential and commercial segments and increasing the proportion of energy it sources from renewable generation.

Last year, Centrica posted record high annual profits amid an ongoing energy crisis which led to soaring consumer bills.

The energy giant, which also owns Whitegate power station and has more than 525,000 Bord Gáis customers in the Republic of Ireland, said earnings tripled to £3.3bn (€3.7bn), up from £948m in the previous year.

