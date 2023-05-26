Investment will see Bord Gáis  expand Cork management team

Bord Gáis has announced it will expand its management team in Cork, after securing €300m of investment capital since the start of the year, with further significant investment planned.

Cork will serve as a base for the energy company’s newly-decoupled assets and trading functions and will be central to overall operations, increasing its workforce, which has climbed from 360 to 420 in the last three years.