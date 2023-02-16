Bord Gáis owner Centrica posted record high annual profits amid an ongoing energy crisis which has led to soaring consumer bills.

The British energy group, which also owns Whitegate power station in Cork, posted earnings of £3.3bn (€3.7bn) for 2022, up from £948m (€1bn) in the previous year.

Bord Gáis said its retail energy supply was loss making last year due to the impact of higher bad debt and lower customer consumption from warmer weather and changing customer behaviour, but the company delivered an overall “good operational performance”.

“Bord Gáis Energy adjusted operating profit increased by 11% to £31m (€34m), reflecting good wholesale trading performance and strong availability from the Whitegate, which was offline for most of 2021. This demonstrates the value of an integrated business model in Ireland,” said Centrica chief executive Chris O'Shea.

Bord Gáis Energy, which holds 41% of Ireland's residential gas market said it it will make no profit in residential energy supply in order to protect customers.

“The energy crisis and cost of living pressures have created a challenging environment for customers and communities, but we have been able to provide much needed stability and support,” he said.

Last October, the energy supplier increased electricity costs by 34% and gas prices by 39%.

“We buy energy up to 18 months in advance of when it is used by our customers. We do this to protect our customers, in so far as we can, from ongoing extreme price volatility of the energy markets,” said

Bord Gáis in a statement.

"For this reason, the recent downward fluctuation in wholesale energy prices is not reflected in current customer prices,” it added.

The company said its “balanced portfolio” will cushion it against headwinds such as changes to the weather, commodity prices, the economic backdrop and new regulation of government policy.

“This leaves us well placed to profitably manage a range of external environments. We have also developed good growth options and would expect capital expenditure to increase in 2023 compared with 2022,” said the company.