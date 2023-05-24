Meta expects to lay off 490 Irish staff in new round of redundancies

Facebook-owner Meta has announced approximately 490 employees at its Irish operations will be made redundant as part of the multinational’s latest round of lay-offs amid the ongoing global tech slowdown.

Meta informed government that full-time employees at the tech giant will be impacted by the latest round of redundancies and contract workers will not be affected. The latest wave of job cuts is set to shrink Meta’s Irish workforce to just over 2,000 and will impact around 6,000 jobs in total across its global operations.

Staff across a number of teams at its Irish operations including finance, sales, marketing, analytics, operations, and engineering are at risk of losing their job.

Meta previously cut 300 Irish jobs last November when it announced its first round of lay-offs. A further 70 Irish staff were made redundant since then. Meta is expected to comply with the legal requirements set out in Ireland in regards to redundancies.

Meta Ireland was notified that they would potentially be impacted by the restructuring of its teams which will result in laying off employees globally, as announced by its CEO Mark Zuckerberg in March.

Mr Zuckerberg said he aims to slim down the size of Meta’s overall headcount by a further 10,000 this year. He announced 4,000 job cuts as part of this in March.

“Since we reduced our workforce last year, one surprising result is that many things have gone faster. In retrospect, I underestimated the indirect costs of lower priority projects,” said Mr Zuckerberg in a blog post.

Meta, like many other tech firms, ballooned its headcount during the pandemic but slowed hiring and reduced its workforce last year due to a slowdown brought about by volatile economic conditions and an e-commerce slump.

Meta, which also relies heavily on ad revenue, is also vulnerable to advertisers tightening budgets as the global economy has grappled with rising inflation which has led to rising interest rates.

This is one of the largest job cuts announcements for Irish employees by a tech firm so far since the slowdown began. However, overall Ireland has weathered the tech storm better than other parts of the world, as employment law prohibits the immediate firing of employees.

Central Bank estimates from earlier this year show tech lay-offs have led to 2,300 Irish job losses. The latest Meta announcement has boosted this closer to 3,000.