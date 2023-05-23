Isme appoints Marc O'Dwyer as new chair

Marc O’Dwyer, CEO of accounting software business Big Red Cloud, has been appointed chairman of small firms representative body, Irish SME Association (Isme).

Mr O’Dwyer said growing costs, including legal costs, are a major concern for businesses trying to grow and said he intends to use his new role to pursue ways to mitigate these pressures on small and medium enterprises.

“Costs, that are driven up all the time, are a burden to business being successful,” said Mr O'Dwyer.

The establishment of a public sector pay commission and insurance reform would help to ease these costs burdens on businesses, he said.

In 2000, Mr O’Dwyer purchased the majority share in payroll services firm Big Red Book.

He launched Big Red Cloud in 2012, which is the online version of Big Red Book. The company has around 75,000 customers.

Mr O’Dwyer succeeds Margaret O’Rourke Doherty in his new role and was Isme vice chairman for two years prior to his appointment.

In his role as chairman, Mr O’Dwyer will continue to work alongside Isme chief executive Neil McDonnell.

Isme is a not-for-profit group which has in excess of 10,500 members across Ireland.