Resilience of businesses driving FDI and indigenous investment, says Cork Chamber 

Cork businesses have remained resilient in the face of uncertainty created by the war on Ukraine, volatile energy prices, and wider inflationary pressures, Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray has said.

Speaking at the 204th Cork Chamber AGM, Mr Murray said an "era of exciting change" awaited the city, following significant evolution and innovation among the region's businesses.

"Our members sought to embrace sustainability through energy efficiency and renewables, rather than reducing headcount," said Mr Murray.

It really speaks volumes to the confidence businesses have in both the Irish and indeed Cork’s economy, in its people, its talent, and ultimately its business environment, that it continues to attract global companies and spurs indigenous entrepreneurs to invest in our city region.

The Chamber president also pointed to growing challenges facing businesses, warning that Cork will need to remain agile and stay ahead of the curve against threats including the rise of AI and climate change.

"We do need to accelerate the harnessing of our natural advantages like offshore wind and continue to attract the best and brightest to our city region,” he added.

In addition to AI and climate challenges, the chamber has also pledged to secure the necessary investment in housing and infrastructure, saying that continued work with the Government is needed to ensure the Cork City region remains attractive to talent and investment.

"We need to position ourselves to be at the forefront of a fourth industrial revolution," said Mr Murray.

This year's AGM also saw the appointment of Rob Horgan of Velo Coffee Roasters as Cork Chamber Vice President, with Mr Murray calling him "a great asset to the team, the board, and membership in recent years." Newly elected board members were also announced on the evening, Michael Harte of Dairygold and Maria Desmond of Enable Ireland.