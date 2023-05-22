Resilience of businesses driving FDI and indigenous investment, says Cork Chamber 

Speaking at its 204th AGM, Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray said an 'era of exciting change' awaited Cork
Resilience of businesses driving FDI and indigenous investment, says Cork Chamber 

From left at the 204th Cork Chamber AGM are: Michael Harte, Dairygold; Ronan Murray, Cork Chamber president; Maria Desmond, Enable Ireland; Rob Horgan, Cork Chamber vice-president; Conor Healy, Cork Chamber CEO. Picture: 

Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 21:35
Emer Walsh

Cork businesses have remained resilient in the face of uncertainty created by the war on Ukraine, volatile energy prices, and wider inflationary pressures, Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray has said.

CORK BUSINESS

A collection of the latest business articles and business analysis from Cork.

Speaking at the 204th Cork Chamber AGM, Mr Murray said an "era of exciting change" awaited the city, following significant evolution and innovation among the region's businesses.

"Our members sought to embrace sustainability through energy efficiency and renewables, rather than reducing headcount," said Mr Murray. 

It really speaks volumes to the confidence businesses have in both the Irish and indeed Cork’s economy, in its people, its talent, and ultimately its business environment, that it continues to attract global companies and spurs indigenous entrepreneurs to invest in our city region.

The Chamber president also pointed to growing challenges facing businesses, warning that Cork will need to remain agile and stay ahead of the curve against threats including the rise of AI and climate change.

"We do need to accelerate the harnessing of our natural advantages like offshore wind and continue to attract the best and brightest to our city region,” he added.

In addition to AI and climate challenges, the chamber has also pledged to secure the necessary investment in housing and infrastructure, saying that continued work with the Government is needed to ensure the Cork City region remains attractive to talent and investment. 

"We need to position ourselves to be at the forefront of a fourth industrial revolution," said Mr Murray. 

This year's AGM also saw the appointment of Rob Horgan of Velo Coffee Roasters as Cork Chamber Vice President, with Mr Murray calling him "a great asset to the team, the board, and membership in recent years." Newly elected board members were also announced on the evening, Michael Harte of Dairygold and Maria Desmond of Enable Ireland.

Read More

Cork-based plastics firm ordered to pay €45k to ex-manager over unfair redundancy selection

More in this section

Barryroe is refused lease to drill for oil and gas off the Cork coast Barryroe is refused lease to drill for oil and gas off the Cork coast
Apple product launch Apple leads global tech recovery with its market valuation in reach of $3tn
Global property giant behind Dublin and Cork apartments buys US bank loans Global property giant behind Dublin and Cork apartments buys US bank loans
#Cork - BusinessMunster BusinessPlace: IrelandPlace: CorkPerson: Ronan MurrayOrganisation: Cork ChamberOrganisation: Enable IrelandOrganisation: Velo Coffee Roasters
Banking and payment scams

Waterford moneylender classified as 'fraudulent' by Central Bank

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd