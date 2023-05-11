Fashion retailer SHEIN opens new EMEA headquarters in Dublin

The move marks the company's further expansion across Ireland after announcing the launch of a pop-up store in Cork city centre earlier this week
Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 11:51
Emer Walsh

Guangzhou-based online shopping brand, SHEIN has chosen Ireland as its location for its new European headquarters, with the Dublin office operating as the "heart of SHEIN's operations in the region."

The new site will also host the company's IT hub for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with thirty roles being created as the fashion conglomerate expands across Ireland.

Attending the opening of the firm's headquarters, Minister for Enterprise, Simon Coveney said he "warmly welcomed the announcement."

"It is a vote of confidence that another global leader has chosen Ireland to launch their EMEA HQ and highlights that we have the environment to attract FDI companies to our shores," Mr Coveney continued.

The opening follows the company's announcement that it would be launching a pop-up store in Cork city centre this month, which will operate from May 13th to 17th, fuelling criticism surrounding the company's sustainability and climate impacts. Last year, SHEIN’s pop-up store at Jervis Shopping Centre, Dublin, attracted over 4,000 visitors per day.

Valued at $100bn in April last year, the brand has seen soaring commercial success due to its popularity across prominent social media sites. With the slogan, "Save Money. Live in Style," the brand is known for its cheap clothing products, with garments available to buy online for as little as €2.

Founded in 2008 by current chief executive, Chris Xu, the Chinese company has since expanded with distribution hubs across Poland, Italy and the UAE.

However, while shipping to more than 150 countries worldwide, the brand has been accused of contributing to the climate crisis due to its use of cheap synthetic fossil fuel fibres, toxic dyes, plastics and microplastics to make clothes, resulting in the product's famously low prices.

Additionally, the Chinese multinational has also faced accusations of underpaying employees found to work up to 18 hours per day.

Following these accusations, the company says it has made monetary donations and donations-in-kind to various charities, including Irish charities such as the Marie Keating Organisation and The Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

Speaking on the opening, Global Head of Government Relations, Leonard Lin said he was "delighted" to launch in Ireland, complimenting its "pro-business environment and great access to talent," making it an excellent hub for companies.

Michael Lohan, IDA chief executive said the arrival was a "welcome addition," to Ireland's IT sector, calling Dublin the "ideal location," in terms on talent and resources.

