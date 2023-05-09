New €14.8m Penneys store to open in Dundrum next month 

Penneys' new 60,000sq ft Dundrum Store is set to open its doors next month, following an expansion and relocation project that cost close to €15m.

Penneys have confirmed that the new store in Dundrum Town Centre will open on Thursday 22 June, at its new location on the second and third floor of the former House of Fraser site.

The retailer has invested €14.8 million in the new and improved store, which represents a 64% increase in size from the current Dundrum Penneys.

The new store spans 60,000sq ft of retail space, and will become the third largest Penneys store in Ireland, following the flagship store in Mary Street and Penneys in Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, Dublin.

Penneys, which operates as Primark outside of Ireland, currently has 37 stores in Ireland and over 400 in total across Europe and US.

The new store in Dundrum is part of the retailer’s commitment to invest over €250 million in Ireland over the next 10 years, which includes the development, relocation and/or refurbishment of its stores across the country.

This includes a €60m investment into the redevelopment of its Patrick Street store in Cork City, as the retailer plans to expand the premises to encompass most of the city block, which the company acquired in stages in recent years.

The investment also includes a €75 million state-of-the-art warehousing and distribution facility in Newbridge, Co. Kildare, which is currently under construction.

Damien O’Neill, Head of Penneys Ireland and Northern Ireland, said the company is “proud to continue investing in Irish retail”.

“We can’t wait to welcome our valued customers and colleagues into our fantastic new store in Dundrum, it’s an important location for Penneys and very popular with our customers… we are confident our customers are going to love our new space and as it’s twice the size of our current store, we are excited to offer a much wider selection of products across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and homeware, including some great new services,” he said.

To support the bigger Dundrum store, Penneys is recruiting for a number of retail roles. Recruitment is now live and interested candidates can apply for a position through the Primark careers website.