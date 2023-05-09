WRC reports near 30% increase in hearings and decisions last year 

The number of hearings and decisions processed by the Workplace Relations Commission last year soared by nearly 30%, as the impact of the pandemic on case scheduling “abated significantly”.

The WRC’s latest Annual Report shows that over the course of 2022, the number of hearings held by the WRC Adjudication Service increased by 28%, while the number of decisions/recommendations issued was up 27%, when compared to 2021.

Anna Perry, acting Director General of the WRC, said that 2022 saw the return of their pre-covid service delivery model in terms of face-to-face engagements, which was “very much welcomed by all stakeholders”, and proved a “challenging year with significant achievements made”.

Dr David Begg, Chairperson of the Board of the WRC, added that restoring face-to-face engagement in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic “was a critical imperative achieved in 2022.”

The report notes that "hearings are taking longer than anticipated" following a 2021 Supreme Court ruling, which imposed requirements for the affirmation of evidence on oath, cross-examination, and adjournments in the WRC process, and that this is impacting on the availability of Adjudication Officers. However, the report says the impacts of this abated during 2022.

Of the 12,780 complaints received by the WRC last year, more than a quarter (26%) related to Pay. 1,851 complaints related to Discrimination, Equality and Equal Status, an increase of 16% compared to 2021, while the number of complaints relating to Terms and Conditions of Employment (1,222) increased by 26%. Complaints relating to Unfair Dismissal decreased by 10%, to a total of 1,518 by the end of last year.

The WRC also reported a “significant upturn” in engagement with its Information and Customer Service Unit last year. The WRC’s information line dealt with almost 60,000 calls in 2022, up by 7% on 2021, while the WRC website handled over four million page views, a 23% increase on 2021.

The WRC’s Conciliation Service resolved 88% of disputes on which it conciliated during 2022, and overall there was a 30% increase in parties willing to engage in mediation last year.

Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business Neale Richmond welcomed the report on a “very successful year” for the WRC. He highlighted that on top of a near 30% increase in hearings and decisions, almost 6,000 inspection visits took place.

“In December almost 700 visits alone took place to ensure that employers and employees were aware of what needed to be done under the Tips and Gratuities Act that commenced that month,” he said.

“As our economy continues to grow and we maintain effective full employment with over 2.57 million people at work in Ireland, we must ensure workers’ rights are upheld. In recovering €1.4 million in unpaid wages in 2022, the WRC is playing a crucial role in this regard,” he added.

Minister Richmond also paid tribute to the former Director General, Liam Kelly, who retired in March 2023 and acknowledged his "very significant contribution" to the WRC over his term of office.