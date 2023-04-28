Fintech firm Paysend to base its European headquarters out of Dublin

Paysend is optimistic about the future of its business in Dublin despite the global tech slowdown impacting a number of large firms and more than 2,000 employees according to Central Bank figures.
Céline Singleton, Paysend Europe CEO, Ronald Millar, Paysend Group CEO, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Minister of State at the Department of Finance and Mary Buckley, IDA Ireland Executive Director. PIC: MAXWELLS

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 15:23

UK-based fintech firm Paysend announced it will open an office in Dublin which will become its European headquarters while it expands into that market.

The digital payments company is planning to hire 30 people to drive this European expansion from its new Dublin base.

Paysend is optimistic about the future of its business in Dublin despite the global tech slowdown impacting a number of large firms across the country and more than 2,000 Irish employees, according to Central Bank figures.

“Dublin has become a great operating hub for tech companies, with a skilled workforce and a thriving business community,” said Paysend Europe CEO and former head of payments at Ulster Bank Céline Singleton.

The company recently received an Electronic Money Institution licence (EMI) from the Central Bank which Paysend said will be used to expand its card-to-card payment service into new European corridors.

“We have built an impressive global footprint since we launched in 2017, and the opportunity we now have, with the support of the Irish Industrial Development Agency (IDA) and the European EMI License that we have been granted, to expand further into Europe is exciting,” said Group CEO of Paysend Ronald Millar.

The Dublin office will be one of four run by Paysend, alongside one in Miami, another in Edinburgh and a global head office in London. Paysend operates in over 170 countries worldwide and is used by seven million customers.

