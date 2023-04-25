Premier Inn eyes growth in Ireland and Britain amid squeeze on independent hoteliers

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said it sees a big opportunity to expand in Ireland and Britain as independent hoteliers get squeezed out of the market.

Its shares climbed by over 5% after Premier Inn drove an increase in adjusted profits to £413m (€466m) for its 2023 financial year as revenues climbed to £2.6bn. The shares have now risen 18% in the past year as Premier Inn recovers from the pandemic and plans to drive ahead with expansion plans in Germany.