Sports giant Decathlon to open new Limerick store

Sports giant Decathlon has announced a further expansion into the Irish market, opening a new store in Limerick next month.

Since the establishment of its Ballymun store in a €13m investment in 2020, the retailer has actively sought new locations across the Munster area, securing its newest location at Parkway Retail Park.

Opening on the 12th of May, the Limerick site marks the family-owned company's second Irish store, securing a 25-year lease on the property in partnership with Sigma Retail Partners.

Decathlon's opening will see 64 new jobs created, with positions varying across store management, operations and e-commerce.

Situated between the city centre and the University of Limerick, the 5,000 square metre store will have more than 70 sports brands, including Gaelic Games products.

Within its site, 1,500 sqm will be dedicated to 'sports experience zones,' including a climbing wall, football pitch and indoor gym, among other amenities.

The site will also boast 400 free car parking spaces and Ampersand, the store's on-site cafe.

"Decathlon’s aim is to provide a complete sports experience to sports lovers," said store manager, Emanuela Martone.

"The brand’s flagship store in Ballymun was built with this idea in mind and myself and my teammates are delighted that the Decathlon Limerick Sports Hub will follow the same concept.”

Founded almost 50 years ago, the sports retailer has expanded across 62 countries, with 1,750 stores in total.