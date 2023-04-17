Ikea plan-and-order outlet opens in Cork

This will be the fourth plan-and-order outlet to be opened by Ikea as part of their national expansion plans.
Ikea plan-and-order outlet opens in Cork

The Douglas outlet offers people the chance to meet with a planning specialist and plan out the design for any room in their home.

Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 00:00
Michelle McGlynn

Ikea's new plan-and-order outlet will open its doors in the Douglas Village shopping centre this morning.

News of the Swedish company's arrival in Cork was met with excitement when it was revealed last month.

The Douglas outlet offers people the chance to meet with a planning specialist and plan out the design for any room in their home.

Previously, people from Cork would have to travel up to Dublin to do this.

This will be the fourth plan-and-order outlet to be opened by Ikea as part of their national expansion plans.

The furnishing and homeware giant plans to open more later this year as it aims to make shopping with them easier and more sustainable.

From today, Cork customers can book a free appointment with one of Ikea's interior designers online. During the appointment, the designers use 3D design technology to show how the design will look.

Once the design has been agreed upon, products can be ordered for delivery straight to the person's home or a location of their choice.

The Cork outlet will be open Monday to Friday with late-night shopping on Wednesday and Thursday.

"This new Plan and Order Point means that they instead can meet us to plan kitchens and other areas of their home in their local area. An exciting first step on bringing IKEA closer to our customers in southern Ireland," said Martyn Allan, Ikea Marketing Manager in Ireland.

Ikea previously announced it would be opening its first Irish Customer Distribution Centre in west Dublin early next year.

The 450,000sq ft facility will create 120 jobs and will enable Ikea to process online orders directly from Ireland, increasing product availability and cutting delivery times in half.

Read More

Ikea expansion plans may see  further Irish stores opened

More in this section

An Post boss breaks silence on RTÉ job An Post boss breaks silence on RTÉ job
Housing Stock Housebuilding activity drags construction recovery, new report shows
Fashion blogger Lisa McGowan paid herself €940,000 for 2022 Fashion blogger Lisa McGowan paid herself €940,000 for 2022
Cork
<p>The sale of velvet plush leggings went up 160% while the sale of thermal clothing went up 55%. Picture: Denis Scannell</p>

Penneys sees surge in warm clothing as shoppers seek to control heating costs

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd