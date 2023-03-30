Swedish furniture giant Ikea to open new warehouse in Ireland 

Swedish furniture giant Ikea plans to further expand its presence in Ireland as its parent company Ingka Investments announced it will open its first warehouse in the Republic following the popularity of its Dublin-based physical store.
The Customer Distribution Centre (CDC) will be based in Greenogue Logistics Park in Dublin, which Ingka Investments acquired from Palm Capital for an undisclosed sum.
“We are continually investing in the future of our physical store in Dublin, but we want people to enjoy the Ikea experience no matter where they choose to engage with us, whether through our full-size store, plan and order points, or online,” said Jakob Bertilsson, country Customer fulfilment manager at Ikea UK and Ireland.
The new facility expected to reduce delivery lead times by more than half and create around 120 jobs across warehousing, logistics, and administration by the time it becomes fully operational in early 2024.
The building will have rainwater harvesting features and roof-based solar panels.
“Ingka Investments has only recently started to acquire real estate in prime locations. Following earlier acquisitions in Paris and London Oxford Circus, which are to become innovative city centre Ikea stores, we are now proud to announce our first investment in logistics parks in Ireland,” said Frederik de Jong, deputy managing director at Ingka Investments.
Ikea also plans to open a Plan and Order Point facility in Cork this spring.