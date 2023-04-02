Amazon's Irish firms report over €5bn in revenues

The company plans to expand its data centre business here
Amazon's Irish firms report over €5bn in revenues

Amazon Ireland Support Services Ltd, based at the Airport Business Park in Cork, employs 2,275 workers. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 15:46
Gordon Deegan

Revenues at Amazon’s data centre business here last year surged by €1.17bn to €4.85bn.

New accounts show that despite Amazon Data Services Ireland Ltd’s revenues increasing by 32% from €3.68bn to €4.85bn, the company recorded an 8% drop in pre-tax profit to €61.5m.

The firm operates several data hub facilities here and employed 1,753 at the end of 2022.

The company’s operating profits declined by 47% from €62.3m to €33.14m which followed operating expenses rising by 33% or €1.2bn to €4.82bn last year.

The directors state that the company’s increase in administrative expenses was “primarily due to an increase in data centre operational expenses”.

The data centre expenses increased against the backdrop of soaring energy prices in the first three quarters of 2022.

The profit for last year takes account of non-cash depreciation costs of €1.02bn.

The average numbers employed increased by 321 from 1,313 to 1,634 as staff costs increased by 35.5% from €138.4m to €187.67m, including share-based payments rising from €19.44m to €30.88m.

During the year, the company received a cash injection of €2.7bn from a connected entity to give the firm the financial firepower to expand its data centre business here.

Amazon has plans before Fingal County Council for a further three new data centre buildings for its Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre campus on a 65-acre landholding at Cruiserath Rd, Dublin 15.

In addition to the three proposed, one Amazon data centre is already operational at the campus while construction work continues on two others.

Planning documents lodged with the application state that AWS directly invested €4.4bn in Ireland between 2011 and 2020 and supports 8,700 jobs here.

Amazon Data Services Ltd recorded post-tax profits of €36.09m after paying corporation tax of €25.4m.

At the end of December, the firm had shareholder funds of €5.18bn mainly made up of 'other reserve’ of €4.73bn.

Cork-based sister firm

Separate accounts for Cork-based sister firm Amazon Ireland Support Services Ltd show that it is an even bigger employer with 2,275 workers at the end of December.

The company provides customer services, logistics, and other support services to group companies and the accounts disclose that since the end of December, it has paid out dividends totalling €602m.

New accounts show that the firm recorded a pre-tax loss of €10.8m as revenues increased by 17% to €261.92m.

The firm's wage costs increased sharply from €96.26m to €121.28m as the average number of employed increased from 1,902 to 2,076. The staff costs included share-based payments of €19.19m.

Neither set of accounts, signed off in March and February, makes reference to the two recent rounds of job cuts announced by Amazon globally.

Read More

Large multinationals to face corporation tax hike to 15%

More in this section

Bank of Ireland to raise interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages by 0.5% Bank of Ireland to raise interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages by 0.5%
General Stock - Combine Harvesting Origin Enterprises acquires UK planning consultants
Central Bank must act against those not accepting EU IBANs  Central Bank must act against those not accepting EU IBANs 
RevenuesProfitPlace: DublinPlace: CorkOrganisation: Amazon
<p>Julie O' Neill and Eamonn Crowley of Permanent TSB</p>

Julie O'Neill takes up new position of Permanent TSB Chair

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd