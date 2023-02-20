Amazon's plan for Irish data centres 'doesn't fully comply with new policy'

Fingal County Council is not satisfied Amazon Web Services has fully demonstrated that its plan for three data centres is in line with revised Government policy.

Universal Developers, on behalf of Amazon Web Services lodged plans in December for three data centres in Dublin 15.

Amazon Web Services already has a data centre at the campus.

According to an Environmental Impact Statement, the campus will eventually consume 219.7MW of power and produce an annual 607,523 tonnes of CO2.

The council has now told Universal Developers it is not satisfied that the plan fully complies with the Government's so-called "Statement on the Role of Data Centres in Ireland's Enterprise Strategy" that was published in July.

Instead of banning new data centres, the Government has proposed tighter regulations as it aims to achieve interim climate goals by 2030.

Fingal Council planners have asked Universal Developers to demonstrate how the proposal will make efficient use of the electricity grid, while Universal has said that Amazon Web Services will tap power from its three windfarms in Ireland.

A number of objectors have made submissions, saying that other data centres already account for too large a share of power, and that the small number of new jobs does not justify the amount of CO2 the centres will produce.