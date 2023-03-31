Cork builders' suppliers Irish International Trading buys out Wicklow firm Curust

Irish International, which generated revenues of €80m last year, is adding several product ranges with its acquisition of Curust
Irish International Trading Corporation celebrated a century in business in 2020. The firm it is acquiring, Curust, has itself been in business for 70 years. 

Fri, 31 Mar, 2023 - 15:30
Alan Healy

Cork hardware, plumbing, and bathroom supplier Irish International Trading Corporation (IITC) has acquired Wicklow firm Curust Industries as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The deal will add several product ranges to the IITC expanded group which had revenues of more than €80m last year, employing 135 staff.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Curust is a supplier of painting and decorating products as well as security and homecare products. It sells to hardware/DIY stores, co-ops, paint shops, building providers, wholesalers, and locksmiths. It has developed several of its own brands including Douglas Decorative, Douglas Professional, Löwe, and Tessi. Richard Brocklesby will remain on as MD of Curust Industries.

Irish International Trading Corporation MD, David Heffernan: 'This acquisition is in line with our growth strategy and we look forward to exploring further opportunities for expansion in the future.' Picture: Darragh Kane
Irish International Trading Corporation MD, David Heffernan: 'This acquisition is in line with our growth strategy and we look forward to exploring further opportunities for expansion in the future.' Picture: Darragh Kane

IITC, headed up by managing director David Heffernan, recently marked 100 years in business. It operates across several different markets distributing hardware, wire, steel, salt, plumbing materials, and bathroom supplies. It operates distribution centres in Cork, Naas, and Dublin. 

In a statement, the company said the acquisition of Curust is in line with its broader growth and investment strategy.

"IITC is a growing and expanding group with very ambitious plans," Heffernan said. "Both IITC and Curust are long established and successful businesses — IITC has been trading for over 100 years, while Curust has been operating for more than 70 years. 

"This acquisition is in line with our growth strategy and we look forward to exploring further opportunities for expansion in the future.” 

