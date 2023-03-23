Bulmers' owner C&C Group expects profits to nearly double 

Bulmers and Tennent’s owner C&C Group has reported growth in volume sales despite increasing prices for customers and rising costs.

In an update on its financial year up to the end of February, C&C Group said it generated revenue of €1.685bn, an increase of 18% on the previous year with volume sales growing by 4%. The group is expected to record a profit of €84m — up from €48m recorded the year prior.