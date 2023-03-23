Bulmers' owner C&C Group expects profits to nearly double 

C&C Group said it will evaluate the potential for further capital returns to shareholders in due course
C&C Group, which owns Bulmers and Tennent's expects to recommence dividend payments following a bumper year. 

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 13:20
Ronan Smyth

Bulmers and Tennent’s owner C&C Group has reported growth in volume sales despite increasing prices for customers and rising costs.

In an update on its financial year up to the end of February, C&C Group said it generated revenue of €1.685bn, an increase of 18% on the previous year with volume sales growing by 4%. The group is expected to record a profit of €84m — up from €48m recorded the year prior.

However, the company said there were still a number of factors which impacted the overall profit margin, including a softer than expected Christmas period as well as the impact of various strikes in the UK.

Given the dramatic increase in profits, C&C Group said it intends to recommence dividend payments and will evaluate the potential for further capital returns to shareholders in due course.

The company said, despite a “challenging trading backdrop”, it is pleased with the performance of its core brands chiefly Bulmers and Tennent’s.

The group said that it has been able to reduce its net debt to €150 million given the strong performance last year.

C&C will announce its full set of financial results for the year on May 24 and will provide a full update on its strategic objectives at that point.

In January, the company announced a price increase for publicans.

Alcohol
Accenture to cut 2.5% of global workforce 

READ NOW

