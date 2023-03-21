Tic Tac maker sees profits fall in line with company expectations

Sweet maker Ferrero recorded a profit before tax of €2.5m for the financial year ending August 31, 2022, a drop of more than €300,000 compared to the previous year.

In new accounts the Italian confectionery giant, which produces Tic Tac sweets on the Kinsale Road in Cork, said profits decreased due to production line inefficiencies resulting in a reduction in activity. However, Ferrero Ireland Ltd said the results are in line with the expectations of the directors.