Human resource tech firm Workhuman to layoff 10% of staff

Human resource software firm Workhuman announced it will cut 10% of its global workforce and at least 100 Irish employees are likely to be included in the redundancies, the Irish Examiner understands.

In an email sent at 15:52pm yesterday, Workhuman told all of its Irish employees that its office in Park West in Dublin will be closed today and that they should make arrangements to work remotely.

After receiving that email, Irish staff woke up to another one at 8:45am this morning from Irishman and CEO of Workhuman Eric Mosley informing them that the company needed to cut jobs due to the “volatile macroeconomic environment”. The email was sent to all staff based in Ireland and the US.

Around half of the company’s approximately 1,300 employees work out of its European headquarters in Dublin and many have been left confused and without guidance about the future of their jobs, a source said.

In a press release Mr Mosley took a swing at some other tech firms and how they've handled layoffs.

"We’ve heard horror stories of people suddenly being shut out of all communications and facilities. I trust our people, so there is no need for such unhelpful measures," said Mr Mosely.

However, the Irish Examiner source also said that internal Slack channels have been blocked so that staff can’t post and can only read what is posted.

During the pandemic, many companies were forced to rethink how they communicate with their employees from home, which was good for Workhuman business. This led to a hiring spree and investing heavily in office space, making the company bloated for uncertain times to come.

The unicorn company, which reached a valuation $1.2bn (€1.1bn) in 2020, recently invested €2.8m to expand its office space and employee numbers in Ireland.

In his email, seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Mosley said he will not be slowing the rate of hiring despite the cuts.

“While we are eliminating roles in some areas, we will continue to hire and invest in strategic initiatives that are critical to our continued growth and success,” he said.

The company, which provides surveys and information to companies on staff related issues, has a large client base including LinkedIn and covid vaccine maker Moderna.

In company accounts for the year ended December 31, 2021, the company said some of the principal risks facing it included the increase cost base during its growth phase, the continued relevance of its product offerings in a changing environment and the ability for customers to pay.

The company accounts also show Workhuman was using Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US as one of its financial service providers. SVB collapsed last week.

Workhuman is the latest tech multinational company to announce layoffs amid a global tech slowdown.

Yesterday, Amazon announced it will implement a second round of cuts. Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant increased the first round of layoffs from 10,000, announced in November, to 18,000 and the latest additional 9,000 of expected cuts this week will shave a total 27,000 jobs from Amazon’s global workforce of around 1.5m employees.

Workhuman did not immediately respond for comment.